Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.(Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.

The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.

Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.

It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.

The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.

Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash near 14th & Saltillo on Saturday night.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 20-year-old man killed in crash near 14th & Saltillo
Infant child okay, after being left inside hot vehicle at Beatrice restaurant
Father's Day Planner
A pleasant & warm Father’s Day
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10
Mother of 9-year-old hit on bike files suit against deputy

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, and teammate Diana Taurasi, left, watch from...
Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury
Omaha, Winnebago Tribes receive Middle Mile grants expanding internet access
Infant child okay, after being left inside hot vehicle at Beatrice restaurant
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
LIVE: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people