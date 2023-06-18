Leimbach commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keri Leimbach announced her commitment to Nebraska volleyball on Saturday via social media. Leimbach’s commitment is the Huskers third class of 2025 top 40 commitment in a span of 24 hours. The number one setter in the country, Campbell Flynn, announced her commitment to the Huskers on Friday.

I am so so excited to announce that I have committed to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska. I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me along the way. Thank you to Coach Cook, Coach Reyes, Coach Hunter, and Coach Larson! GBR ❤️🌽🏐 pic.twitter.com/TfcCID23FT — Keri Leimbach (@KeriLeimbach) June 17, 2023

Leimbach is going into her junior year at Lincoln Lutheran and ranks as the 36th overall player in the class of 2025 according to prepvolleyball.com. Leimbach helped the Warriors to back-to-back Class C2 state titles. In the last two seasons Lincoln Lutheran has a record of 78-2.

In the last two seasons with the Warriors, Leimbach averaged just over five digs per set.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.