Leimbach commits to Nebraska

10/11 NOW at 6 Saturday
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keri Leimbach announced her commitment to Nebraska volleyball on Saturday via social media. Leimbach’s commitment is the Huskers third class of 2025 top 40 commitment in a span of 24 hours. The number one setter in the country, Campbell Flynn, announced her commitment to the Huskers on Friday.

Leimbach is going into her junior year at Lincoln Lutheran and ranks as the 36th overall player in the class of 2025 according to prepvolleyball.com. Leimbach helped the Warriors to back-to-back Class C2 state titles. In the last two seasons Lincoln Lutheran has a record of 78-2.

In the last two seasons with the Warriors, Leimbach averaged just over five digs per set.

10/11 NOW
WATCH LIVE: 10/11 newscasts and special coverage
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest

