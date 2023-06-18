Lincoln Arts Festival celebrates its 22nd year

Attendees of the festival
Attendees of the festival(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend marks the 22nd year of the Lincoln Arts Festival. Every year it consists of emerging artists as well as established ones.

This is the second year Hannah Demma has been showcasing her art at the festival. Last year, she was a part of the Emerging Artist Program that the Lincoln Art Council offers to people new to the creative world, or new to selling their work.

She now has her own business that focuses on her handmade paper, collages and paintings.

“An event like this is a really good opportunity for me to show my art to a new audience and talk about my art, good practice, teaching people about paper making and the possibilities of it is really exciting to me,” Demma said.

Demma said art is her life, and she’s been interested in it since she was very young.

“Whenever I’m not at work, I’m making art, I work with artists as a profession, Demma said. “It’s my recreation, career, it’s everything.”

Attendees could also stop by at ‘Creative Zones’ to see art work in real time and try their hand at crafts. Live music started later in the day on Saturday as well as ‘Culinary Courts’ where people could indulge in the art of food.

“It’s a very multi-sensory experience at the festival, it’s not just about the art, it’s about the entire, just emerging yourself into our arts and cultural community here,” Quinn Hullett, communications and marketing manager at the Lincoln Arts Council said.

The art festival will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday for its final day.

