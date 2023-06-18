LSO: Vehicle wrapped around power pole after serious crash near 14th & Saltillo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a serious crash just south of Lincoln.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. north of 14th and Saltillo on Saturday night. A deputy at the scene told 10/11 NOW that just one vehicle was involved, adding that it had crashed into a power pole and was completely wrapped around it.

Volunteers with Southwest and Hickman Rural Fire responded to the scene. LES was also there, working to shut down power to the pole so first responders could get to the vehicle.

LSO could not comment on the condition of the person inside the vehicle.

Authorities shut down 14th Street between Yankee Hill and Saltillo Roads for the investigation.

