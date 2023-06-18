Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. A state trooper and a suspect were both killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A state trooper and a suspect were killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said.

Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities found the man shortly before 3 p.m. in Walker Township, about 21 miles (33 km) east of Lewistown. The shooter and a trooper were then killed during the resulting shootout, state police said in a news release.

The name of the trooper and the suspect who died and the name and condition of the wounded trooper were not immediately available.

Officials said Saturday evening there was no threat to the public.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital where the injured trooper was being treated, state police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a subtley marked K-9 unit monitors...
Using loophole, Seward County seizes millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes
Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10
Mother of 9-year-old hit on bike files suit against deputy
Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine late Thursday...
Northeast Lincoln crash sends 3 people to the hospital
10/11 NOW
WATCH LIVE: 10/11 newscasts and special coverage
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest

Latest News

The scene of a single-vehicle crash near 14th & Saltillo on Saturday night.
LSO: Vehicle wrapped around power pole after serious crash near 14th & Saltillo
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Serious single vehicle crash near 14th & Saltillo Road
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children