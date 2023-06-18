Sizzling hot Juneteenth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling hot, hot, hot with loads of sunshine for Monday, Juneteenth! 🔥

The Juneteenth holiday will bring us sizzling hot temperatures. dry conditions and loads of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s across the 1011 region. UV index will be at 10, in the very high category.... please make sure you are using sunscreen along with staying hydrated and safe in this heat. Overall, it’ll be a day best spent in a cool pool or in the air conditioning!

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

UV Index: Monday (KOLN)

As roll into Monday night into Tuesday morning we are looking at mostly clear skies and low temperatures will only fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with lots of sunshine for majority of the 1011 region and slightly cooler temperatures. By cooler temperatures I mean..... the lower to mid 90s. Hot temperatures will be paired with a warm breeze between 15 to 25 mph. For the western portion of the state, a system will bring rain and thunderstorms in the later evening hours and move eastward. The rest of the region will stay dry during the day Tuesday with a few afternoon high level or cumulus clouds.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The 90s heat will persist through the entire new week. We will have a slight chance for rain or thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday and then again Thursday night into Friday. However, the better chance for rain will occur over the weekend due to a cold front moving through the region.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

