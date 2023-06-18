Truck catches fire in driveway

By Jennie Tachovsky
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 1722 Fifth Avenue on Saturday at 8:12 p.m.

The owner of the truck was attempting to jump the battery in his driveway when it caught fire. The flames spread while neighbors and passing vehicles worked to help calm the flames and stop them from spreading.

Officials said neighbors grabbed hoses to help extinguish the flames while a passerby quickly pulled the truck out of the driveway in fear of the gas tank exploding.

Nebraska City Fire Department extinguished the flames before the fire ignited the neighboring house.

According to officials, no individuals were harmed.

