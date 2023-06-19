Another body found in locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County 911 Center received a report on Sunday of a deceased person on a locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard, just west of North Platte, at 2:25 p.m. Deputies located a badly decomposing male body in a small compartment used to house a fire extinguisher, on the rear of the engine.

Investigators saw no signs of foul play while examining the scene and later the body. It appears the subject wedged himself in the room and shut the door. Evidence at the scene showed the subject was unable to unlatch the door and died days ago in the compartment.

The deceased man had numerous identifications on him that showed he was a citizen of Mexico. The train engine arrived at Bailey Yards earlier the same day from San Antonio, TX. It was previously in Mexico for several days, before arriving in San Antonio.

The investigation is ongoing, and it appears the death is accidental in nature. The name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

