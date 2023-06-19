Another body found in locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard

Body found inside locomotive at Union Pacific Bailey Yard.
Body found inside locomotive at Union Pacific Bailey Yard.(wabi)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County 911 Center received a report on Sunday of a deceased person on a locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard, just west of North Platte, at 2:25 p.m. Deputies located a badly decomposing male body in a small compartment used to house a fire extinguisher, on the rear of the engine.

Investigators saw no signs of foul play while examining the scene and later the body. It appears the subject wedged himself in the room and shut the door. Evidence at the scene showed the subject was unable to unlatch the door and died days ago in the compartment.

The deceased man had numerous identifications on him that showed he was a citizen of Mexico. The train engine arrived at Bailey Yards earlier the same day from San Antonio, TX. It was previously in Mexico for several days, before arriving in San Antonio.

The investigation is ongoing, and it appears the death is accidental in nature. The name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash near 14th & Saltillo on Saturday night.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 20-year-old man killed in crash near 14th & Saltillo
I-80 eastbound near Gibbon closed to traffic due to crash
Father's Day Planner
A pleasant & warm Father’s Day
Attendees of the festival
Lincoln Arts Festival celebrates its 22nd year
10/11 NOW
WATCH LIVE: 10/11 newscasts and special coverage

Latest News

A new streaming segment with 10/11 and the Nebraska BBB.
Consumer Safety Spotlight: 10/11 NOW’s latest streaming segment debuts
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Hot and a bit breezy
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - Splash
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!