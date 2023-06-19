Capital Humane Society offers pet safety tips for summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer preparations mean stocking up on sunscreen and having plenty of water bottles on hand, but pets need to be prepared too.

Family pets respond to heat differently than humans do, it’s harder for them to cool off because they sweat through their paws, meaning they can overheat quickly. A general rule is that if it’s hot outside for you, your pet is feeling it too.

People worried about their pets having heat stroke or heat exhaustion should look for symptoms, which include excessive panting, feeling hot to the touch and lethargic. Individuals who notice those symptoms should get their pets inside as quickly as possible and into cool, not cold, water. After, pets should be taken to an emergency veterinarian to get treatment.

People should avoid taking their pets out during the hottest hours of the day, watching their paws on hot pavement. Pets should not be left in a turned-off car, even with the windows down.

“Even a day when it’s 70 degrees outside, the inside of a car even with the windows cracked a little bit within 10 to 15 minutes that car can easily be well over 90 up to 100 degrees very quickly,” said Matt Madcharo, Capital Humane Society. “Just because it feels nice outside doesn’t mean that the vehicle can’t get hot very, very quickly.”

Some ways to help keep your pet cool during the summer are to give them water and frozen treats, wear paw booties and avoiding the hottest hours of the day.

People with additional questions on how to keep their pets safe this summer should contact their veterinarian or the Capital Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.