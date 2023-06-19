Fire causes $500,000 in damage to Lincoln Mexican restaurant

Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called for a confirmed structure fire in the strip mall near downtown Lincoln Monday at 3:31 a.m.

The Cielito Mexican Restaurant, located at 100 N 1st Street, had heavy black smoke pouring out the front door as crews arrived. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire inside and contain the fire damage to unit six only, but the first five units have significant smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

According to LFR, the total damage is estimated to be around $250,000 to the structure and $250,000 to the contents of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

