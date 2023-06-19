Grand Island man arrested for sexual assault, drug charges

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in jail after police arrested him over the weekend on first-degree sexual assault along with drug charges.

Grand Island Police responded to the Ramada Inn parking lot early Saturday morning, where they found a male detained by several people.

Police were then told that Gerald Binfield, 23, had sexually assault a 17-year-old girl at a party at a different location.

The victim told police she was impaired from cocaine and alcohol that was provided by Binfield, and that she repeatedly said no to sexual intercourse.

Police found cocaine, a THC pen, and other drug paraphernalia on Binfield.

He was arrested for first-degree sexual assault, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine to person under 18 years of age, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

