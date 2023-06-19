Monday Forecast: Hot and a bit breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well above average for mid-June today. It should remain hot for the eastern half of the area through this week. There are some chances for rain too.

Today (Juneteenth) will be mostly sunny to sunny across the area thanks to an upper level high pressure ridge in place. It may be a bit breezy this afternoon with south and southeast winds at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the 90s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday is going to be mostly sunny to sunny in the eastern half of the area. The western half of the area looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. A line of showers and thunderstorms should develop in the panhandle and move east and southeast in the evening into Western and Central Nebraska as well as Northwestern and North Central Kansas. That line should fizzle out in Central Nebraska and North Central Kansas late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A few isolated severe storms area possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threat. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures Tuesday should range from upper 80s to mid 90s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Above average temperatures will likely remain in place for much of the area for the second half of the week. There are some additional chances for rain. The best chance for the eastern half of the area may not be until late Friday night into Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.