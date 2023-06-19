Nebraska campus celebrates Juneteenth

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln held a Juneteenth celebration in their City Campus Union Plaza.
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln held a Juneteenth celebration in their City Campus Union Plaza. The usually quiet space in the summer was filled with people, music, games and educational opportunities to learn more about the history of the holiday.

This is year two of the campus’ celebration of the holiday, open to staff, students and the greater community. The event was hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Vice Chancellor of Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker said the holiday is a time to commemorate and empower all Americans.

“Juneteenth is more than just African American history, Juneteenth is really American history,” Barker said. “I think that we can’t have conversations about the emancipation proclamation without understanding Juneteenth.”

Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. While it is the country’s newest federal holiday, the day celebrates events from 157 years ago. In June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Texas to enforce the emancipation proclamation, declaring all enslaved people free. Since, June 19 has become shortened to Juneteenth, honoring the day of freedom. It is considered the longest running African American holiday.

