Nebraska organizations work to combat human and sex trafficking at College World Series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In all the fun and noise of the College World Series, there’s a very real threat that exists around the ballpark, and it seems to spike this time of year. Data shows cases of human trafficking increase during the CWS and officials want to shine a light and make people more aware of the issue.

Human and sex trafficking groups are on high-alert during the CWS because the tournament opens the metro area to more people than usual. As fans come to support their favorite team from all over the United States, the sea of people can open a dangerous door.

A 2016 report done by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office shows during the CWS, there’s a spike in human and sex trafficking, and that’s not just happening in Omaha. It’s all along the I-80 and I-29 corridor.

10/11 NOW spoke with Lincoln nonprofit I’ve Got a Name about possible hazards that come along with large events like this.

”This is really here,” said Paul Yates, executive director at I’ve Got a Name. “It’s not those stereotypes that we all have in our head on who it is, or what ethnic group it maybe, where it is at in our city. It is everywhere.”

The Omaha Police Department is on the ground with two full-time officers working with local, state and federal task forces to uncover trafficking at the College World Series.

