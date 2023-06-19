Tuesday Forecast: A little “cooler” and a little more breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another day of hot temperatures & sunshine will be on tap for majority of the area on Tuesday. Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible in the western and central areas in the evening.

Tuesday will bring hot conditions to the entire 1011 region along with a chance for storms for some and dry conditions for others. The Panhandle and western Nebraska will see showers and storms work their way in from the Wyoming in the dinnertime hours to late evening. A few of these may be strong to severe in the northwest in the late afternoon to evening hours. Damaging winds will be the primary threat and hail as the secondary threat. For the eastern half of the state... you can expect dry conditions, sunny skies and a warm breeze between 15 to 20 mph. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center Outlook - Tuesday (KOLN)

Through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the rain & storm system will continue to move eastward into central areas and eventually fizzle out by the morning. Low temperatures will only fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will be slightly cooler and bring a little more cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll be a partly cloudy to a partly sunny day. The northeastern counties may see a few isolated showers in the morning to the afternoon, the rest of the area will remain dry. As we roll into late Wednesday evening, rain & storms will move into the Panhandle and move into western Nebraska overnight, a few storms may be strong to severe in the southwest. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. As for the rest of the area, it’ll be a dry day with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the Panhandle and southwest in the late afternoon to evening. (KOLN)

The 90s persist through the next 7 days. We will stay primarily dry through Thursday and then reintroduce the chance for showers & storms Friday night into Saturday night with the lingering chance on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

