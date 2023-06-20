2023 Hub & Soul music series kicks off June 30

The outdoor concert series will be held on the final Friday of the month through September
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The fifth annual Hub & Soul music series will kick off its once-a-month outdoor concert series on Friday, June 30 at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.

Hub & Soul will be held on the final Friday of the month, June through September, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Union Plaza Amphitheater.

Since it started in 2019, this free community event has attracted people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate local musicians, local food, and Lincoln’s parks.

“We are excited about our fifth annual Hub & Soul series, which gives our community a unique opportunity to enjoy local music and local food in one of Lincoln’s largest and most beautiful parks,” said Randy Gordon, Executive Director of Lincoln Parks Foundation.

The Wondermonds and A Ferocious Jungle Cat open the series on June 30. Click here to see the full line-up.

The Hub Café will offer grilled food features, local craft beer and beverages for purchase. There will also be food trucks along 21st Street between P and Q streets for each event.

Donations collected at the gate will help raise funds for the Great Plains Trails Network, which supports trail systems in Lincoln.

