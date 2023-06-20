Athlete of the Week: Keri Leimbach

10/11 NOW at 6
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Keri Leimbach’s love for the Huskers started early, attending Nebraska Volleyball games since she was in elementary school.

In two years, Leimbach will go from the stands to the court at the Devaney Center.

In volleyball, Leimbach has won state championships and she wants to win National Championships.

A dream she hopes to realize with the Cornhuskers.

“It still hasn’t set in yet,” Leimbach said. “It’s still pretty surreal, but my family has been very supportive.

Leimbach committed to the Huskers over the weekend. She’s the highest-ranked recruit in the state for the 2025 graduating class.

The 5′4 libero is entering her junior season at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

“All like the texts and DMs I’ve gotten on social media, it’s pretty crazy and all the followers I’m getting,” Leimbach said. “I still can’t wrap my head around it.”

Leimbach’s pledge to the hometown Huskers involved a midnight Zoom call, last Thursday, that was the earliest time coaches could contact 2025 recruits.

First, a text message from Assistant Coach Jaylen Reyes, then an online meeting with Nebraska’s entire coaching staff.

“When I saw all four of the coaches there,” Leimbach said. “I was pretty intimidated and I was like let’s not say the wrong thing or anything like that.”

Following the conversation, Leimbach said she couldn’t sleep from the excitement.

“After midnight I knew I was going to Nebraska,” Leimbach said.

36 hours later she was committed to her dream school, where she’ll play alongside Bekka Allick, Harper Murray, and Nebraska’s acclaimed incoming freshman class.

“It’s weird because they’re texting me congratulations,” Leimbach said. “I was like, you guys are literally like my role models. It’s so weird.”

