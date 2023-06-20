Bryan Health doctor offers heat safety advice as temperatures rise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the sunshine of summer also comes the heat. With high temperatures through the next few weeks, heat-related illness is a real threat.

Dr. Josh Miller, from the Bryan Health Emergency Department, had tips for staying cool for people planning a day outside.

“Try to shade yourself if you can,” Dr. Miller said. “A cool towel is always a good thing to have with you, maybe wear around your neck.

Dr. Miller said that darker colors attract more heat. The best way to avoid heat-related illness is to limit your time outside when the temperatures are high.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include a rash, swelling of hands or feet and muscle cramps.

A more serious case of heat exhaustion could result in heat stroke. Symptoms for heat stroke include an altered mental state and a body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention.

