Consumer Safety Spotlight: Navigating the ticket buying process

Josh Planos with the BBB goes through how to safely navigate the ticket buying process for concerts, shows, or sporting events.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College World Series brings thousands of people from all over the country to Nebraska to watch the best college baseball players compete for a national championship.

With that high demand comes a higher risk that you can be scammed when buying a ticket. The Better Business Bureau said it can be easy to be lied to about tickets on social media. A common rule of thumb: if the ticket prices seem too good to be true, they probably are.

The BBB said to check your sources if you’re buying online to ensure the seller is legitimate. If you can, the BBB said your best bet is to reach out to the venue first to ensure that you’re getting what you’re asking for.

“A lot of official ticket sales agents now offer secondary options as well,” said Josh Planos, Better Business Bureau. “But with things like the College World Series, if you can purchase directly from will call, directly from the ticket booth, that is going to be the best way to avoid 99.9% of the scams that we monitor.”

The BBB also said buying tickets on-site is risky, but not always a scam. If it’s a paper ticket, double and triple-check that the date, seats, and everything else all match up with the event.

If it’s digital, it may be best to avoid it.

Every Monday, 10/11 NOW’s Bill Rentschler sits down with the BBB to go over the best ways to safely spend your money and potential scams to look out for. It streams out of the 10/11 Streaming Studio every Monday at 2 p.m.

Viewers can find each episode on 10/11 NOW’s YouTube Channel.

