CWS 2023: Omaha Fire Department captain sings National Anthem

An Omaha fire captain is set to perform the National Anthem at the LSU vs. Tennessee game Tuesday night.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Captain Dani Landholm has been singing the national anthem at local events and fundraisers for years.

“One day at the county fair they didn’t have anyone to sing it and they said “you should try it!” so I did!” Landholm said.

She says her passion for music runs deep.

“I started as a music performer and grew up in the choir and was performing it in the pep band in high school,” she says. “I actually went to school to be a music teacher before I was hired by the fire department.”

Tuesday night, Landholm will perform in front of her biggest crowd yet - the College World Series.

“I actually didn’t think I’d get selected. I was surprised and excited to see a letter from them.”

Game 10 is Heroes in the Heartland night, and dozens of local law enforcement agencies will be honored on the field before the first pitch of the LSU vs. Tennessee game.

As a first responder herself, Landholm says it makes the night even more special.

“I think it’s a real honor to represent the Omaha Fire Department in this capacity and in Omaha.”

To her and to many, the national anthem is more than just a song.

“Through the song, it talks about the rockets’ red glare and that light shining through the darkness and showing our flag is still there, and it’s giving that promise of freedom regardless of the turmoil and battle that’s happening, we still have that promise of freedom and the symbolism that stands behind that and to get to share that tonight is really an honor.”

Landholm commonly sings the anthem at other local events like the Omaha Police and Fire Department annual hockey game, Guns and Hoses, and at fundraisers like Blue Collar Boxing.

