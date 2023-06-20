Finding a good price in your grocery aisle

If you’ve spent any time at the grocery store within the last three years you’ve seen prices go up and down.
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Within the last three years, the community has seen prices go up and down at the grocery store. Some in particular are still high as inflation continues to be an issue.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, many have seen food processing plants either slow down or shut down, delays in supply chains, large outbreaks of bird flu, along with a war and severe drought. All of these events have played a part in the sticker shock at the grocery store.

Depending on what’s on someone’s grocery list, chances are their paying more at the check-out. As inflation spiked last summer, the White House and Council of Economic Advisers says grocery prices are cooling.

Bacon is down almost 10 percent, whole milk a little more than 3 percent and fruit 5 percent.

Items like margarine, flour, bread and sugar are staples in many homes but are up double digits compared to this time last year.

Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said that while this has been tough on a lot of people in our state, she’s encouraged by what she’s hearing from those she works with.

“Some things are up, and some things are down but as of right now in June prices are getting better,” Feller said. “I spoke to a wholesaler just a couple days ago and it’s about a three to one ratio. There are three times as many prices being dropped than prices increasing right now.”

Feller said there are few things people can do to stretch their dollar, including cutting out coupons and watching for sales.

Economists say that while inflation is expected to slowly get better, prices will likely remain high throughout the end of this year.

