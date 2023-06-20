Hastings man sentenced for producing child porn

Joshua Sund was sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison on producing child pornography.
Joshua Sund was sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison on producing child pornography.(Nebraska Sex Offender Registry)
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is heading to federal prison on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that 42-year-old Joshua Sund was sentenced to more than 33 years as well as 10 years of supervised release for his conviction of two counts of production of child pornography.

Additionally, Sund was ordered to pay $3,000 which will contribute to funds established for victims of these types of crimes.

This case began on Nov. 3, 2021, when a concerned individual reported to the Hastings Police Department that he had purchased a laptop from Joshua Sund and that he had found videos on the computer that appeared to be Sund engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a prepubescent minor. Law enforcement received a search warrant for the device and performed a forensic download.

Law enforcement located the videos in question from the download of the laptop computer. They identified Sund as the male in the videos. There were seven videos depicting Sund engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the prepubescent minor which occurred on five separate occasions spanning a period of approximately a year and a half.

In October 2022, Sund was sentenced to charges connected to this case in Adams County District Court. He had faced three felony charges including possession of child pornography, third-degree sexual assault and child abuse, but with his guilty plea that dropped the charges down to one count of felony child abuse. He was sentenced for a three-year term and required to register as a sex offender.

As for this federal case, it was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The Hastings Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.

