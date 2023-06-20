Johansson named B1G Field Athlete of the Year

Nebraska thrower Axelina Johansson was named the Big Ten Women's Field Athlete of the Year on...
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska thrower Axelina Johansson was named the Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year on Tuesday after a vote by the league’s head coaches.

The honor adds to Johansson’s impressive haul of accomplishments during the outdoor season, as she already had been named Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Championships and USTFCCCA Midwest Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. Johansson is just Nebraska’s second Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year winner, joining Mara Griva in 2013.

Johansson, a sophomore from Hok, Sweden, won the NCAA shot put national title with a mark of 63-3 1/4 (19.28m). She put on a dominating display at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, as each of her six throws would have won her the NCAA gold medal. Johansson became the third Husker female to win an NCAA shot put title.

She won the Big Ten shot put title with a personal best and meet record 64-1 1/4 (19.54m). Johansson’s throw was a Nebraska school record and a Swedish national record. It was also the top mark in the NCAA this season, the No. 2 throw in NCAA outdoor history and the No. 7 throw in the world in 2023. Johansson swept the Big Ten indoor and outdoor shot put titles this season, and she was the NCAA indoor runner-up in March.

