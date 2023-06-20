Lincoln Southwest High School speech and debate coach inducted into National Speech & Debate Association Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Heimes, a four-diamond coach from Lincoln Southwest High School, was officially inducted into the National Speech & Debate Association Hall of Fame at the 2023 National Speech & Debate Tournament in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 11.

Heimes has spent more than 30 years coaching forensics.

In his early career, Heimes started two NSDA chapters in rural Nebraska before moving to Lincoln Southwest to open the school and start their chapter in 2002. Since then, NSDA said Heimes has built the program to one of the top 100 programs in the country.

Competitively, Matt has qualified 365 students to Nationals and coached more than 20 national finalists, including the 2022 NSDA Expository national champion. On the state level, Matt’s teams in South Platte, Wauneta-Palisade, and Lincoln Southwest have captured district and state team championships.

Additionally, Heimes has served on the Nebraska Speech Communication and Theatre Association board for 25 years, advocating to update practices to reflect the values of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Induction into the NSDA Hall of Fame is the highest honor available to speech and debate coaches. With approximately 200 members, less than 1% of NSDA member coaches receive the honor of being part of the Hall of Fame.

All NSDA member coaches are given the opportunity to nominate individuals who either have at least 25 years of speech and debate coaching experience, or who have retired from speech and debate coaching. Current Hall of Fame members and other distinguished speech and debate coaches are then given the opportunity to vote five new candidates into the Hall of Fame each year.

In 2018, Heimes was the recipient of the 10/11 Golden Apple Award for November.

