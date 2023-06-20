Man breaks into Southeast Community College downtown campus while running from Lincoln Police

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department claims a man got into a Southeast Community College building overnight while running from officers.

Tuesday morning, around 2:45 a.m., an officer was driving westbound on O Street and approaching 12th Street when LPD claims a 25-year-old man walked out in front of the cruiser, causing the officer to stop.

According to LPD, the man stood in front of the cruiser and made the ‘finger gun’ hand gesture as if he was shooting at the cruiser.

The officer said he got out and asked the man why he stopped in the street. LPD said the man then lunged at the officer.

LPD said the officer deployed his taser but the man ran away.

According to police, the man ran into the Southeast Community College downtown campus building, where he was taken into custody following use of a taser a second time.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital, per LPD policy, following use of a taser.

The man was cited for resisting arrest.

LPD said it’s not clear how the man got into SEC’s downtown campus.

