Nebraska delegation talks farm bill priorities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As lawmakers prepare to debate the upcoming farm bill, Nebraska’s representatives took a trip to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus, gathering input about what the state’s farmers, ranchers, and researchers would like to see in the latest version.

Representatives said their priorities range from increasing agriculture research to protecting farmers and ranchers with crop insurance. A new farm bill is passed every five years, creating agricultural, nutritional, conservation and forestry policy.

Monday, all five members of Nebraska’s Congressional Delegation spoke about their priorities and the impacts the bill could have on the Cornhusker state.

“Agriculture is the heart and soul of what we do here in our state,” said Senator Pete Ricketts.

U.S. Senators Deb Fischer, Pete Ricketts, and Representatives Adrian Smith, Don Bacon and Mike Flood have laid out several priorities they want to see included in the bill.

While speaking on UNL’s campus, one priority was mentioned frequently, increasing and utilizing agriculture research.

“Research really isn’t as valuable if no one wants to take it and do something with it,” said Rep. Smith. “So whether it’s sugar beets, and dry edible beans out in the panhandle, or corn everywhere in Nebraska, and beyond, or beef across Nebraska, I mean, the the needs are so great.”

Rep. Flood said one of his priorities is expanding the use of biofuels in the bill.

“Nebraska has enjoyed a better farm economy, thanks to the wonderful things that ethanol, biodiesel biofuels do,” Flood said. “Nebraska needs a strong voice to stand up for the opportunities for the environment for our producers in biofuels.”

Affordable crop insurance is also an issue Nebraska lawmakers want to see carry over from the current farm bill to the next, as a way to protect farmers and ranchers in the state against the elements.

“Affordable crop insurance is vital,” said Rep. Bacon. “We’ve had two years of drought here, many farmers could not have survived with two years of drought without a crop insurance program. We want to preserve our agriculture base and affordable crop insurance is important.”

Delegates said there isn’t an exact price point for the bill yet, but said it’s set to be debated this summer and they are hopeful it will pass in the fall.

