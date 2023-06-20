Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports death of inmate sentenced for second-degree murder

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported on Monday the death on an inmate.

According to officials, 45-year-old Bobby Wallace died Sunday. He was found unresponsive in his cell at the RTC. Staff members initiated CPR and contacted emergency medical services. Upon their arrival, he was pronounced deceased.

The Nebraska State Patrol will handle the investigation into Wallace’s death.

Wallace’s sentence began on Feb. 21, 2014. He was serving a 40 to 60 year sentence for charges out of Douglas County that include second-degree murder, attempted second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

