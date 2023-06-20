Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close beginning Wednesday

South 48th Street from Briarpark Drive to Nebraska Parkway will close for the next phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The project will include pavement repair, removal and replacement of pavement, base repairs, public utility adjustments, inlet top, median, and curb repairs or replacement. Additionally, other funding sources will help provide upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 18. The recommended detour is Old Cheney Road to South 56th Street to Nebraska Parkway.