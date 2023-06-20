Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close beginning Wednesday
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of two Lincoln streets will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday for multiple construction projects.
The closures include:
- South 70th Street from Pine Lake Road to Badger Drive will close to add turn lanes for private development. This work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, June 22. The recommended detour is Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road. Access to homes in the area will be maintained via Yankee Hill Road to South 70th Street to Badger Drive. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
- South 48th Street from Briarpark Drive to Nebraska Parkway will close for the next phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The project will include pavement repair, removal and replacement of pavement, base repairs, public utility adjustments, inlet top, median, and curb repairs or replacement. Additionally, other funding sources will help provide upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 18. The recommended detour is Old Cheney Road to South 56th Street to Nebraska Parkway.
Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.