Tominaga named to Japan Preliminary Roster

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga was one of 25 players selected to Japan’s preliminary roster for the FIBA Basketball World Cup released Monday.

Tominaga, a 6-foot-2 guard from Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, earned All-Big Ten honors in 2022-23, averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. He totaled 22 double-figure games last season, including nine 20-point games.

This will mark his second appearance with the Senior National Team, as he played in seven games last summer, averaging 15.9 points per game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. He had 33 points, including eight 3-pointers, in a loss to Australia in the 2022 Asia Cup quarterfinals.

Japan will have a busy schedule ahead of hosting the 2023 FIBA World Cup beginning in August with seven games prior to the tournament. Japan will host Chinese Taipei in a pair of games on July 8, and play host to New Zealand on Aug. 2 and 4. Japan will finish pre-tournament preparations in Koto, Tokyo, against Angola (August 15), France (August 17) and Slovenia (August 19).

Japan’s group at the World Cup in Okinawa, Japan, includes games against Australia, Finland, and Germany beginning on Aug. 25.

