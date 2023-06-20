Tuesday Forecast: Hot again and breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures continue across much of the area today. Rain chances will return today for the western half of the area. The eastern half of the area will likely have to wait another day or two.

Today will be mainly sunny for the eastern half of the area. The western half should be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in part of North Central and Western Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s. It is going to be breezy with south and southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There is a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in Central and Western Nebraska as well as the panhandle. While there could be some lingering rain from Tuesday night’s activity early Wednesday morning, the better chance of rain looks to develop Wednesday evening as a line of showers and thunderstorms develops in the panhandle and moves east into Western and Central Nebraska Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. There could be a few isolated tornadoes. High temperatures Wednesday will mainly be in the upper 70s to low 90s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There could be a few isolated tornadoes. (KOLN)

The weather pattern looks to be active across the entire area Thursday through Sunday with more chances for rain. In Eastern Nebraska, the best chance looks to be Friday night into Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.