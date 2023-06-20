Wednesday Forecast: Summer begins with rain chances, more summer-time temps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Astronomical summer officially begins on Wednesday morning for the northern hemisphere - specifically at 9:57 AM central time. This marks the point at which the sun reaches its northern-most point in the northern hemisphere - the Tropic of Cancer - and also is the “longest day of the year”. After Wednesday, we’ll (very slowly) begin to start losing daylight all the way through the winter solstice in December. Sunrise and sunset on Wednesday is at 5:55 AM and 9:02 PM for Lincoln - by the end of the month those times change to 5:58 AM and 9:02 PM. By the end of July, those times will have moved to 6:22 AM and 8:43 PM.

Astronomical summer officially begins on Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

As for Tuesday evening, we’ll keep an eye on the possibility for a few stronger storms across parts of western Nebraska, where the SPC has outlined a marginal risk for severe weather. Wind and hail are the primary threats for storms Tuesday evening.

Isolated severe storms are possible Tuesday evening across western parts of the state. (KOLN)

The upper level pattern won’t change much as we head into the day on Wednesday, so we’ll basically do a rinse and repeat of the forecast with isolated to scattered storms possible across the western sections of the state. The SPC has a marginal and slight risk outlined for the Panhandle into western Nebraska. Again, it looks as if large hail and damaging winds would be the primary threat with storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a low-end threat for tornadoes.

Western Nebraska could see isolated to scattered severe storms on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Central and eastern Nebraska can’t rule out some isolated to widely scattered showers or rumbles of thunder into the day on Wednesday, though the chance is quite slim. What is more likely is more cloud cover into the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. The added cloud cover will likely hold down temperatures a few degrees compared to Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered storms in the west are possible Tuesday evening, with some isolated non-severe showers possibly making it into eastern Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Look for lows on Wednesday morning to stay mild, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s for most of 10/11 country.

Look for lows in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 80s for most of western and central Nebraska, with the warmest readings into eastern Nebraska. Look for afternoon highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s for Lincoln and the surrounding area.

Temperatures should be a bit cooler on Wednesday thanks to added cloud cover, but should still range from the low 80s to low 90s from west to east across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures then stay a few degrees above average through the remainder of the week and into the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will hang around again on Thursday with our best chance for rain coming Friday, Friday night, and into the day on Saturday as a “cold” front sweeps through the area. Generally dry weather looks to return to the area for Sunday through early next week.

Temperatures will stay a few degrees above average over the next week with hit and miss rain chances. (KOLN)

Watch the 10/11 24/7 Weather Channel

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.