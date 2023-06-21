Active weather pattern for the second half of this week

Wednesday Morning Forecast Update
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be several chances of rain today through Saturday. Some days have a better chance than others depending on your location. There will likely be a wide range of high temperatures each day across the area.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in Central and Eastern Nebraska today as well as North Central and Northeastern Kansas today. A chance of showers and thunderstorms develops in the panhandle and Western Nebraska this evening. That line of storms looks to move east-southeast tonight. There is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather in Western Nebraska and the panhandle today and this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There could be a few isolated tornadoes too. If it is not raining, it should be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 90s.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle....
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There could be a few isolated torandoes.(KOLN)

Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 90s.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Large hail...
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.(KOLN)

More showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday as an upper level trough and cold front move across the region. Sunday through Tuesday looks to be dry for now.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

