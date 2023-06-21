Alito accused of ethics violation by not reporting flight aboard billionaire’s private jet

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A ProPublica investigative piece accuses Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito of an ethics impropriety in 2008.

It said he rode on the private jet of billionaire Paul Singer to a luxury fishing trip.

ProPublica said Alito didn’t report the vacation, and Singer’s hedge fund later came before the court at least 10 times.

Alito’s response is in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that actually came out before the investigative piece.

He said he was just filling an empty seat on the jet, so he thought his travel wouldn’t cost Singer extra.

Alito said he stayed at a lodge for free but didn’t believe he had to report that at the time.

The justice wrote that he’s barely spoken with Singer over the years.

According to ProPublica, the billionaire’s spokesperson said the two never discussed Singer’s business interests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of two Lincoln streets will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday for multiple...
Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close beginning Wednesday
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to Lincoln Mexican restaurant
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar Jordy Bahl talks about transferring to Nebraska
Body found inside locomotive at Union Pacific Bailey Yard.
Another body found in locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard
A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Los Angeles made an emergency landing Monday afternoon...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
FILE - In this artist depiction, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, seated...
Pentagon documents leak suspect Guardsman Jack Teixeira is due back in court on federal charges
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated...
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of ‘Central Park Five’ is running for office