Environmental challenges at play as rural water faces shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the last few weeks, 10/11 Now has talked about the infrastructure challenges Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 is facing right now as they manage the growing demand for water and a different population. But there are also environmental factors at play.

With rural water facing shortages to the point of not adding any new customers, the Gall family has been trying to dig a well so far, without success.

“So I really don’t think that option is going to work, we’re still going to try it just to see, you know what we can do,” Jenni Gall said.

It’s a common story from people trying to get their own water in the county.

“They’re doing test wells, they’re just not getting water from that,” Brian Brightman said.

10/11 NOW spoke with Douglas Hallam, with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Water Center, where he walked through the groundwater situation in Lancaster County.

“We’ve got the Salt Creek and Eluvial Aquifer,” Hallam said.

It’s pretty complex but the main takeaway is there is groundwater in the county, though Lancaster County doesn’t sit on the Ogallala Aquifer, like much of the state.

The obstacles we face here are two-fold water treatment infrastructure.

“Because water isn’t pristine coming out of the ground there’s kind of a high bar once we get a dry period to actually rebuild,” Hallam said.

Due to how fast the water is being used up, versus replenished, this is where our drought conditions come in. Rain is the number one contributor to the groundwater supply.

Brian Fuchs is part of the team behind UNL’s drought monitor. Maps from early June show Lancaster County had some of the driest dirt in the county.

“We’ve seen this drought developing over the last 15 to 18 months already. And, you know, the rains that we do get this summer, it’s going to help. But unless we start seeing significant rains well above normal for a significant period of time, we’re probably not going to see the drought go away anytime soon,” Fuchs said.

This means that while families struggling to find water wait for more rain, they’ll just have to use less.

“We do need to be realizing that, hey, water is a finite resource,” Fuchs said.

Hallam said it’s about separating “water wants”, like watering lawns, from “water needs”, like daily hygiene, food prep, and drinking.

They said hopefully the voluntary water restrictions are a short-term solution to a short-term problem but if there’s continued drought, infrastructure changes will need to be part of the conversation.

