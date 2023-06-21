Experience the Victorian era in southern Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KOLN) - During a recent visit to Superior, we learned about a home that was once a summer home for a famous Superior native.

“The house we are talking about was once owned by Evelene Brodstone,” local expert Beverly Beavers said. “You’ll recall that Brodstone started working for the Vestey company. She became the highest-paid woman executive of her day. She traveled to every country in the world, spoke 17 different languages, and ended up marrying her boss and became Lady Vestey. The house we are discussing now was her summer home. She purchased it in 1915.”

Beavers says the house can now be found on second street. But it was not always there. “In 1881, the house was built by George Brown, who was an early homesteader,” Beavers said. “Later, he moved to California, and the house was purchased by two doctors, and they made a hospital out of it. When Evelene Brodstone moved back from London in 1915, she built a home on main street, which was a two-story brick building. They had a store on the main floor, and she lived up above. But that house was hot in the summer, so they bought the house we are highlighting, and it became a summer home where it would be cooler. In 1923, Evelene’s mother died, so she and her brother Louis, deeded the land where the house was, and now the current hospital stands there. The house was moved to second street, and the front of the house now actually faces to the east because it didn’t fit on the lot. So, they had to turn the house, and that became the home Kyle and Diane Krotzinger bought in 1989. After extensive remodeling, it looks like it does today.”

You can’t go inside the house, because it’s a private residence. However, you can drive by the home and see it. There are many other Victorian homes to see in Superior. “It’s a nice town to drive around in,” Beavers said. “I’ll bet we have 20 or 30 homes that are considered Victorian. We have 35 different sites that have Victorian signs in front to show they are part of a historic tour. If people look for those signs, they will find those sites.” Superior is also known for its Victorian celebration on Memorial Day weekend.

