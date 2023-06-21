Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Thief uses stolen credit cards from vehicle break-ins at Holmes Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Security cameras from a Lincoln store captured images of a person accused of using credit cards stolen from vehicles at the Holmes Lake Dog Park.

Lincoln Police officers took reports of broken windows from two vehicle break-ins May 10 where a purse and a wallet were stolen.

One of the victims told LPD that she witnessed a larger vehicle with Georgia license plates pull into the parking lot of the dog park.

Credit cards stored inside the stolen purse and wallet were used at a Walmart, where security images showed the suspect wearing a Simpsons sweater, camouflage pants and Crocs that were decorated with custom charms.

In a separate case, a theft from a vehicle has launched a search to identify two people connected to the crime.

The vehicle owner told police a backpack containing medication and other items were stolen from their vehicle while parked outside Ace Hardware near 14th and Superior Streets.

Surveillance video from the store showed a silver Chevy Cruz containing the three suspects pull into the parking lot of the business. Police later determined the car they arrived inside was stolen.

Lincoln Police have identified one of the three people suspected of stealing the items.

Anyone with information about either case can leave an anonymous tip here or call (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.