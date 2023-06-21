Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Thief uses stolen credit cards from vehicle break-ins at Holmes Lake

Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Thieves use stolen credit cards from vehicle break-ins at Holmes Lake
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Security cameras from a Lincoln store captured images of a person accused of using credit cards stolen from vehicles at the Holmes Lake Dog Park.

Lincoln Police officers took reports of broken windows from two vehicle break-ins May 10 where a purse and a wallet were stolen.

One of the victims told LPD that she witnessed a larger vehicle with Georgia license plates pull into the parking lot of the dog park.

Credit cards stored inside the stolen purse and wallet were used at a Walmart, where security images showed the suspect wearing a Simpsons sweater, camouflage pants and Crocs that were decorated with custom charms.

In a separate case, a theft from a vehicle has launched a search to identify two people connected to the crime.

The vehicle owner told police a backpack containing medication and other items were stolen from their vehicle while parked outside Ace Hardware near 14th and Superior Streets.

Surveillance video from the store showed a silver Chevy Cruz containing the three suspects pull into the parking lot of the business. Police later determined the car they arrived inside was stolen.

Lincoln Police have identified one of the three people suspected of stealing the items.

Anyone with information about either case can leave an anonymous tip here or call (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of two Lincoln streets will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday for multiple...
Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close beginning Wednesday
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to Lincoln Mexican restaurant
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar Jordy Bahl talks about transferring to Nebraska
45-year-old Bobby Wallace
Nebraska man convicted of killing wife dies in prison
A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Los Angeles made an emergency landing Monday afternoon...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln

Latest News

Jackpocket is now available in Nebraska.
App allows Nebraskans to play lottery from mobile device
A portion of two Lincoln streets will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday for multiple...
Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close beginning Wednesday
Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close beginning Wednesday
Authorities identify body found in UP locomotive earlier this week