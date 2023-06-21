Lincoln family, elementary school work to make a playground for everyone

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a popular place, especially in the summer, for kids to flock to. But, for kids who aren’t able to enjoy a playground like their classmates, it can be frustrating and upsetting. That’s why a Lincoln family and elementary school have made it their mission to transform the equipment there, and make it inclusive.

The inspiration behind the mission is Payton Raasch, a soon-to-be fifth grader with cerebral palsy.

While Payton can get on some of the playgrounds at Roper Elementary School, there isn’t anything for him to play with.

“The equipment itself here isn’t ideal,” said Justin Raasch, Payton’s dad.

When Payton was in the first grade, his parents knew something needed to change. Since then, the Roper Elementary PTO got involved and started fundraising for inclusive playground equipment. So far, they’ve raised $50,000 with the hope of installing some of that equipment within the next three to six months.

“We kind of just have made this last push to really make sure that Peyton is able to play on the playground with his friends, and that his friends are able to play on the playground with him before he leaves elementary school,” said Jessie James, Roper PTO.

Now, the Raasch family and the PTO are looking at equipment, costs and what future steps might be to expand accessibility to the playground even further. To start, they hope to build a merry-go-round Payton can use, activity boards and other equipment that’s accessible from the ground, allowing all students to use them.

Justin said he’s taken Payton to other inclusive playgrounds, and is excited for him to have one at his own school.

“For his friends to be able to push him and see the joy that it brings him for something so little, hopefully it brings them joy, too,” Justin said.

The city is also taking steps to increase access to playgrounds. As part of the Outdoor Inclusive Play Project, Lincoln will be adding one inclusive playground to a different quadrant of the city every three years, for the next 12 years starting with Mahoney Park in 2024.

