Lincoln Police offering free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Viral videos illustrating how to start and steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles has prompted the Lincoln Police Department to offer those vehicle owners a free form of protection.

Hyundai and Kia owners can now get steering wheel locks at three police stations in Lincoln:

5201 R Street

1501 North 27th Street

6601 Pine Lake Road

Last summer LPD saw an increase in thefts involving these types of cars, following a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites.

The locks are available starting Wednesday and can be claimed with valid proof of registration of a Hyundai or Kia.

LPD said if you can’t get one of the free locks, multiple auto parts stores around town also carry the devices.

