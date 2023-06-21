Longest Day of the Year Paddle at Holmes Lake

It's the third annual Longest Day of the Year Paddle fundraiser held by the Lincoln Paddle...
It's the third annual Longest Day of the Year Paddle fundraiser held by the Lincoln Paddle Company(Kierstin Foote)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday marks the longest day of the year and the start of summer, and for the third year in a row the Lincoln Paddle Company has set sail at Holmes Lake for fun on the water and raising money.

This year’s Longest Day of the Year Paddle is benefiting The Hope Venture, a Lincoln non-profit. Their current project is working toward providing clean water and sanitation to underserved countries around the world.

The Lincoln Paddle Company started three years ago by Kyle Winchell, a Lincoln man, and provides a way for people in the capital city to try out water sports. The company has open paddle and rental times and group lessons to get involved in.

“The connection and times on the water have always been great memories,” Winchell said. “Helping people establish that in their lives around Lincoln has been my favorite part and tying it back to The Hope Venture. It’s just trying to do something good with it.”

Wednesday’s event started off with a sunrise paddle where participants could choose between setting sail in a kayak or on a stand up paddle board. The group will be back later Wednesday night for a sunset paddle around 8 p.m.

For those interested in joining, spots are still available. If you can’t make it to Wednesday’s event but would still like to donate to the clean water project, you can head to the donation page.

