More than 132,000 pounds of food collected in 36th 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The totals are in for the 36th annual 10/11 Can Care-a-Van, a week-long food drive held earlier this month in several Nebraska communities.

The grand total of food collected from June 5-9 is 132,618 pounds.

Grand Island, Columbus and Aurora collected more than 20,000 pounds of food in each of their food drives. You can view the totals collected in each community in the chart below.

History of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van began in 1988, stemming from the national “Farm Aid” effort. It began as a 12-day food drive but was shortened to a six-day drive in 1998. Since its creation, the Can Care-a-Van has visited numerous towns in Nebraska and northern Kansas. The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van has collected 5,985,455 Ibs. over the past 36 years.

2023 Can Care-a-VanIbs.
Hy-Vee barrels1,140
Superior12,241
Sutton7,896
Aurora20,878
Grand Island21,478
York8,269
Columbus21,203
Nebraska City14,427
Geneva8,648
Crete1,643
Beatrice2,700
Hastings1,884
Seward3,908
Ord2,281
Ainsworth753
Lexington2,071
Neligh1,198
TOTAL132,618

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

