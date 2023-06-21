More than 132,000 pounds of food collected in 36th 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The totals are in for the 36th annual 10/11 Can Care-a-Van, a week-long food drive held earlier this month in several Nebraska communities.

The grand total of food collected from June 5-9 is 132,618 pounds.

Grand Island, Columbus and Aurora collected more than 20,000 pounds of food in each of their food drives. You can view the totals collected in each community in the chart below.

History of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van began in 1988, stemming from the national “Farm Aid” effort. It began as a 12-day food drive but was shortened to a six-day drive in 1998. Since its creation, the Can Care-a-Van has visited numerous towns in Nebraska and northern Kansas. The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van has collected 5,985,455 Ibs. over the past 36 years.

2023 Can Care-a-Van Ibs. Hy-Vee barrels 1,140 Superior 12,241 Sutton 7,896 Aurora 20,878 Grand Island 21,478 York 8,269 Columbus 21,203 Nebraska City 14,427 Geneva 8,648 Crete 1,643 Beatrice 2,700 Hastings 1,884 Seward 3,908 Ord 2,281 Ainsworth 753 Lexington 2,071 Neligh 1,198 TOTAL 132,618

