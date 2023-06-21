Several volunteer fire departments battle hay bale file in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several volunteer fire departments worked for hours to put out a fire at a Seward County feedlot Monday afternoon.
The fire destroyed several hay bales and a feedhouse for cattle.
Firefighters from Milford, Garland, Seward, Tamora, Pleasant Dale and Beaver Crossing responded to the fire near Milford around 2 p.m. and worked through the evening.
Garland Fire Chief Jason Swerczek said it took an incredible amount of water to put out the flames on the hot, dry and windy day. Crews spent several hours going back and forth from the feedlot to Milford to get water from fire hydrants.
Both Garland and Milford fire departments expressed their appreciation to the volunteer firefighters and the community for helping those on the front lines.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
