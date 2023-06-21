‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of two Lincoln streets will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday for multiple...
Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close beginning Wednesday
Fire causes $500,000 in damage to Lincoln Mexican restaurant
Jordy Bahl commits to Huskers
Softball superstar Jordy Bahl talks about transferring to Nebraska
45-year-old Bobby Wallace
Nebraska man convicted of killing wife dies in prison
A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Los Angeles made an emergency landing Monday afternoon...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln

Latest News

Idaho police say a man killed a neighboring family of four after the neighbor’s teen son...
Police say man killed neighboring family of 4 after neighbor’s teen son exposed himself to the man’s daughters
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 4
Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
US approves meat grown from animal cells
Authorities identify body found in UP locomotive earlier this week