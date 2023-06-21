Thursday Forecast: Precipitation possibilities proving unpredictable over the next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The focus of the forecast over the coming days will mainly be centered over parts of central and western Nebraska, where severe storms will be possible over the next several days. Eastern Nebraska will have some chances for rain, though the chances will be much lower and severe weather opportunities look to be pretty slim through the remainder of the work week. Otherwise, temperatures look to be pretty typical for late June over the course of the next week.

Through Wednesday evening, western Nebraska will be under the threat of severe storms. A marginal, slight, and enhanced risk for severe weather is in place across the western half of the state. Meanwhile, some lingering showers or rumbles of thunder will be possible for the eastern half of the state. Most areas though - including Lincoln - will more than likely be dry through Wednesday evening.

Western Nebraska could see scattered severe storms through Wednesday evening. (KOLN)

Look for scattered storms in the west on Wednesday evening with variable cloudiness into the day on Thursday with isolated to scattered showers possible in the afternoon. (KOLN)

The pattern will repeat itself into the day on Thursday, and again on Friday, as a stationary boundary remains draped across the area and upper level waves slide through the region. The SPC has outlined a marginal and slight risk for the western half of the state again for Thursday, and then again for the day on Friday, though on Friday, the threat will shift a little bit to the east to encompass more of central Nebraska.

A marginal risk is in place across western and southwestern Nebraska for Thursday. (KOLN)

Central and western Nebraska could see isolated to scattered severe storms on Friday. (KOLN)

It won’t be until Friday night into Saturday that rain chances - and chances for severe weather - will finally translate to the east. The SPC has outlined parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa as “areas to monitor” for severe weather into the day on Saturday.

Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could see severe storms on Saturday. (KOLN)

Into the day on Thursday, we should start the day with mild temperatures once again, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s for most of 10/11 country. Look for some “cooler” low temperatures in the far west, where readings should fall to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Look for lows ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s by Thursday morning. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Thursday will be cool again in the west and warm again in the east. Overall look for highs to range from the low 70s for the west, to the upper 80s and low 90s in the east. Look for variable cloudiness on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds across the state. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska could see some pop-up showers into the afternoon and evening, but the chance is only 20%. Higher chances for rain are expected as you move west across the state.

Temperatures by Thursday afternoon will range from he low to mid 70s in the far west to the upper 80s to low 90s in the east. (KOLN)

Temperatures don’t move much over the next week in the latest long range outlook. Look for highs in Lincoln to basically sit right around 90° over the next 7 days. Rain chances will be a bit unpredictable with our current pattern over the next several days - so we’ll include a small chance for stray shower or storm on Thursday, with increasing chances for rain beginning late Friday night and into the day on Saturday when the stationary boundary draped across the area finally pushes through the state. Sunday and Monday look dry and fairly seasonal, with another round of rain possibly moving into the area by the middle of the week next week. Dew points look to stay fairly reasonable over the course of the next week.

Look for highs right around 90° over the next week with scattered rain chances. The best opportunity for rain will come late Friday night into the day on Saturday. (KOLN)

