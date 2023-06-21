Tickets go on sale Thursday for Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s no need to use one of your three wishes, you can just head over to the Lied Center to get your tickets to Disney’s “Aladdin”.

The theatrical production makes its way to Lincoln with eight performances from Tuesday, October 3 to Sunday, October 8.

The hit musical opened on Broadway in 2014 and established itself as one of the biggest new shows with nearly a dozen productions on four continents.

For guests, they will recognize the cherished songs from the animated film but also fall in love with new material and the stage-based performance.

“It’s just a big spectacle,” Lauren Durban, Lied Center’s Communication Manager, said. ”It’s truly for all ages. Yes, kids love Disney musicals, but there are so many of us that this was our favorite movie as kids, really it’s a whole family show and really it’s going to be magic.”

She said the fact that the Lied can bring Disney’s “Aladdin” is a reflection that their audiences are growing.

“Our Broadway subscriber base is growing, allowing us to bring in bigger and bigger shows, which is wonderful,” Durban said. “So much of that success is from audiences from Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney, all across central Nebraska and beyond.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22.

Durban reminds people who are purchasing tickets to do so at the Lied Center’s website as it’s the only place where you know you won’t be scammed and are getting a ticket at fair price.

