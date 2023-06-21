‘Use the spray ground not the fountains’ says Lincoln Parks and Rec

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation would like to remind the public to take advantage of the free spray ground and that the many fountains around the city are not for swimming or wading.

Trago Park located off 22nd and U Streets has a free spray ground open daily from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

While the Union Plaza Fountain or the Cascade Fountain off 27th Street and Capitol Parkway may look inviting, the parks and rec team asks that you do not go in the water.

Another option for the summer is to go to one of Lincoln’s many public pools that are open seven days a week from 1-6 p.m.

Kat Scholl, Public Information Specialist for Lincoln Parks and Recreation, said thanks to a successful marketing campaign, they were able to get the 200 lifeguards needed to fully staff Lincoln’s pools this summer.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.