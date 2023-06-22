$500,000 donation from former Lincoln teacher covers renovations of Independent Living Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Independent Living Center, a resource for special education students, recently renovated the facility thanks to a $500,000 donation from a former Lincoln Public Schools teacher, Pat Campbell.

The facility opened in 2002, but it was in need of some improvements. The renovations started in fall 2021 and were done just in time for the 2022-2023 school year. They included a sensory room, accessible bathrooms and kitchen, new washers and dryers and two new classrooms.

At the center on Thursday, students learned how to make walking tacos. This lesson included food safety, cooking the meat and assembling all of the toppings. Throughout the day, students also learned job skills, how to clean, garden and go grocery shopping. Staff at the Independent Living Center, located near Capitol Beach Boulevard and West Q Street, said many people can benefit from this program.

“It’s important to know how to take care of yourself, not only for your health, but it helps you to feel productive, it helps you feel a sense of self achievement, so I think it’s really important we give them these skills so that they are able to do these things for themselves,” Alysia Smith, Independent Living Center itinerant teacher said.

Staff said these renovations are giving them more room to better assist their students through important lessons and care.

