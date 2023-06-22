Another warm day with afternoon rain & storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Partly sunny skies will keep temperatures primarily in the 80s today with just a few 90s sprinkled into eastern areas. We’ll see yet another round rain & storm activity for various parts of the 1011 region.

Thursday will bring another day of warm to hot temperatures and the chance for rain & storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the lower 90s this afternoon, coolest in the west and warmest in the east. It’ll be a partly sunny day but will bring a few chances for precipitation for various sections of the state. As we head into the afternoon widely scattered light showers are possible in the eastern half of the state. Around dinner time, the better chance for rain will set up for the western half of the state. Rain & storms will move into western Nebraska in the evening and move eastward through the night moving into central areas by the morning. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the Panhandle and western Nebraska in the evening into the overnight. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with hail and heavy rainfall as secondary threats.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the evening into the overnight for portions of western Nebraska. (KOLN)

The rain and thunderstorms from Thursday evening will continue to track east/northeast into central and northeastern areas come Friday morning. Low temperatures will fall to the 60s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday will be similar to Thursday, it’ll be another day of warm temperatures and shower & storm chances. High temperatures will be back into the 80s to lower 90s. Come Friday morning the activity in central areas will lift northeast by lunchtime. Therefore, southeastern Nebraska has a small chance for an isolated shower in the morning. Isolated shower activity will be possible in the northeast throughout the afternoon. Friday evening another system begins to move into the west and will move east/southeastward throughout the night. Bringing a pretty good chance for widespread rain & storms to majority of the state. Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms are possible for a bulk of the state with wind, hail & heavy rainfall as the primary threats. One or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out in far western areas and the panhandle.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible (KOLN)

We will continue to see the chance for rain & storms Friday night and into Saturday, our best chance of the next 7 days. The precipitation activity will be paired with a cold front, which in turn, will “knock” temperatures down into the upper 80s for Sunday & Monday. The 90s return by Tuesday & Wednesday with the return for slight rain chances.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

