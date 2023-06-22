BBB warns of surge in employment scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As more workers turn to hybrid or remote work options, the Better Business Bureau is warning of a surge in employment scams.

In the first three months of 2023, the BBB Scam Tracker received reported losses of nearly $840,000 - up over 250 percent compared to the same time last year.

Like many scams, those perpetuating employment fraud are seeking at least one of two things from their potential marks: money or personal and financial information. Because employers have close access to both regularly, it leaves many with their guard down. Scammers contact consumers through a variety of means, including phone calls, text messages and jobsites like LinkedIn.

“Make sure you’re going to the business’s website to confirm that the job or the offer is real,” Josh Planos with the BBB said. “You can put anything right on LinkedIn or Indeed and have it be passable because frankly, it’s impossible for large organizations to have the bandwidth necessary to police this sort of activity.”

In many cases reported to BBB, scammers set up a job interview over email, phone or voice chat. They ask serious interview questions and give their (intended) target the impression the job is legitimate. Then, the fraudster may ask for their social security number, bank account numbers or other personal information to “do a background check” or “set up direct deposit”.

The BBB said those in the 18-34 age range are at the most at risk for employment scams.

If you notice something odd in the interview process, stop communication right away. Then report the scam to your local law enforcement. You can also research jobs and businesses on the Better Business Bureau’s website. There you’ll find information connecting consumers with trustworthy businesses.

