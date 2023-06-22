Drought worsens in southeastern Nebraska according to the latest Drought Monitor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite recent rainfall this month, drought conditions have continued to worsen across southeastern Nebraska according to the latest Drought Monitor that was released on Thursday. Some areas in south central Nebraska and across the Nebraska Panhandle have seen some drought improvement.

Drought Monitor released June 15th, 2023. (KOLN)

Drought monitor released on June 22nd, 2023. (KOLN)

Drought worsened across parts of northeastern and southeastern Nebraska this week with some improvements in south central and western parts of the state. (KOLN)

Areas of exceptional drought - the Drought Monitor’s highest category of drought - continued to push southward across the eastern third of the state. That area now extends from far northeastern Nebraska in Dakota and Dixon Counties all the way into south central and southeastern Nebraska, reaching the northern tier of Jefferson, Thayer, and Nuckolls County.

We’ve seen some decent rainfall over the past month - especially across parts of central and western Nebraska, where some spots have picked up anywhere between 5″ to 10″ of moisture. The image below though still shows that while we’ve at least seen a few inches of rain across the eastern third of the state, we’re still well short of what we should normally see from late May into late June. For Lincoln and Lancaster County, we’re running at a departure of between about 1″ to 2″ of rain over the past 30 days.

We have seen more rain over the past month, especially across parts of central and western Nebraska, but it is still below what we should normally see. (KOLN)

While we have seen more rain this June, rainfall over the last 30 days is still well below average, especially for the eastern third of the state. (KOLN)

In Lincoln specifically, precipitation has been very hard to come by this year. As of June 22, the Lincoln Airport has only received 6.92″ of precipitation for the year. Through the first 173 days of the year - from January 1 through June 22 - that is the 6th driest start to the year on record, and this is the 137th year of those records existing. In fact, our driest year EVER in Lincoln was in 1936, and we’re currently just over a half inch behind where they were in 1936 - 6.92″ versus 7.57″.

Lincoln has seen it's 6th driest start to the year through June 22nd, with just under 7.00" of precip for the whole year. (KOLN)

Things have gotten so bad in fact that the Lancaster Rural Water District has issued a mandatory reduction in water usage. Customers must cut back on sprinkler usage by 50 percent or face a total ban of sprinkler use.

“The Lancaster Rural Water District is implementing a MANDATORY reduction in customers sprinkler usage. We are asking customers that run sprinkler systems to cut run times by 50% due to water levels in our elevated towers. If the District does not see a reduced amount of water being demanded due to the mandatory reduction, we will have no choice but to ban sprinkler use for the rest of the year.”

The forecast over the coming weeks does offer at least a little bit of hope. Models for the next week do indicate the potential for a couple inches across the northern tier of the state. Lesser amounts are expected according to the models as you head further south. The longer range outlooks - both the 6 to 10 and the 8 to 14 days - have above average odds of wetter than normal conditions, something we’d need to realize in order to put a dent in drought conditions.

Models over the next week favor heavier rains across parts of central and northern Nebraska, where an inch or two of moisture will be possible. (KOLN)

Chances favor above average rainfall according to the 8 to 14 day outlook. (KOLN)

