First ever Food Truck Fest in Lincoln

LincOne Federal Credit Union hosted the first ever Food Truck Fest in the city.
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s first ever “Food Truck Fest” took place in the city today.

The event, with more than half a dozen food trucks, was hosted by LincOne Federal Credit Union and lasted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LincOne had a few specific goals for the event. They wanted to support local businesses, keeping money in the city by allowing local restaurants to promote and sell their food. LincOne also accepted non-perishable goods to donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

“It’s just keeping that local community aspect,” LincOne marketing manager Michael Bartek said. “We’re all hear together just trying to make a positive difference for the community.”

Also at the event was a dunk tank, with all proceeds from the attraction going toward Children’s Miracle Network.

While this was the first Food Truck Fest, it won’t be the last. Bartek said LincOne is planning on making this an annual event.

First ever Food Truck Fest in Lincoln
